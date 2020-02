Photo : YONHAP News

The global investment bank Morgan Stanley forecast that the coronavirus outbreak could lower South Korea's economic growth in the first quarter from zero-point-eight to as much as one-point-seven percentage points.In a report on Tuesday the bank said that the biggest concern for the global economy, which was showing signs of rebounding, lies in issues with the supply chain.Morgan Stanley noted that the suspended production facilities in China are affecting supply chains around the world.It predicted three scenarios of a swift, gradual or slow production resumption in China.However, the bank maintained the view that the recovery momentum has not completely halted but is being delayed.