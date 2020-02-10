UN Urges N. Korea to Repatriate 11 S. Koreans Abducted 50 Years Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

UN human rights experts have urged North Korea to repatriate eleven South Koreans from a flight that was hijacked 50 years ago.Korean Air Lines flight YS-11 carrying 50 was hijacked by a North Korean agent on December 11, 1969, and forced to land in North Korea.North Korea allowed 39 passengers to return home two months later, but held seven passengers and four crew members.The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement on Thursday, a day before the 50th anniversary of the release of the 39 people.The UN office called on North Korea to urgently provide information about the fate and whereabouts of the eleven people and to allow them to freely communicate with their relatives. It said it is entirely unacceptable that the families have waited 50 long years in limbo with no information about their loved ones.It added that UN human rights experts sent a letter to North Korea to express their concerns about the matter.