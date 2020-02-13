Ex-Justice Minister Supporter, Critic to Vie for Constituency ahead of General Elections

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) may be facing an internal feud ahead of the general elections as a supporter and a critic of former Justice Minister Chok Kuk are set to compete over the right to represent the party in a constituency in Seoul.An aide to lawyer Kim Nam-kuk said on Wednesday that Kim submitted an application to the DP to run in the April 15 elections for Gangseo A district in western Seoul. The district is currently represented by DP lawmaker Keum Tae-sup, who has strongly criticized Cho for alleged irregularities involving him and his family members.Kim threw down a gauntlet on his Facebook page on the same day, accusing Keum of labeling everyone who's shared any sort of favorable view on Cho as his blind advocate. The lawyer urged the lawmaker to put up a good fight.He also argued that severe criticism against the former justice minister could impede necessary prosecution reform that's being pursued, adding their duel will serve as an opportunity to draw public judgment on the matter.