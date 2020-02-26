UFP Chair Accepts Moon's Proposal for Talks on COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) has accepted President Moon Jae-in's proposed talks with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties to discuss nonpartisan ways to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Wednesday that he plans to let the president know the government's current response to the outbreak is inappropriate and share his thoughts on ways to swiftly contain the new virus.He emphasized the need for joint efforts end the outbreak, improve people's livelihoods and revitalize the domestic economy.The conservative stalwart also took aim at the ruling Democratic Party's controversial use of the term "maximum containment" the previous day regarding stronger prevention measures in virus-stricken Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. Hwang said South Korea should instead ban entry of foreigners from China.