G7 Leaders Pledge to 'Do Whatever it Takes' to Fight COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the Group of Seven(G7) pledged to do "whatever is necessary" to ensure a globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, calling the outbreak "a human tragedy."In a statement following an emergency video conference on Monday, the G7 leaders said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a human tragedy and a global health crisis, which also poses major risks for the world economy.The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. said they resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in G7 economies and to safeguard against downside risks.The leaders vowed to marshal the full power of their governments to coordinate public health measures, restore confidence in the economy, support global trade and investment, and encourage cooperation in scientific research.