Trump: COVID-19 Crisis Could Last Until July, August

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak could last into the summer, urging people to avoid gatherings of ten or more for the next 15 days.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that. So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through. Other people don’t like that term. But where it washes through."Speaking at a news conference at the White House on Monday, Trump also pointed to South Korea's handling of the outbreak, saying he noticed a lot of people talking about the country because they've done a good job.He added, however, that there were also “tremendous problems” in South Korea's handling of the outbreak at the beginning, saying this led to “great numbers of deaths.”The mortality rate of the novel coronavirus in South Korea stands below one percent(0.97%) while the rate in the U.S. reached one-point-74 percent as of Tuesday morning(KST).