Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea to Check Risk Factors, Take Necessary Stabilization Steps Amid COVID-19 Fallout

Write: 2020-03-17 11:30:28Update: 2020-03-17 14:09:33

S. Korea to Check Risk Factors, Take Necessary Stabilization Steps Amid COVID-19 Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will proactively check up on risk factors for the domestic financial system and take stabilization measures when necessary as fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue.

At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said concerns over a global recession have increased and market volatility has expanded amid a rapid spread of the virus across North America and Europe.

Kim said shares in global financial markets and U.S. bond yields dipped, despite proactive response measures taken by central banks in countries including the U.S. and Japan.

The vice minister then stressed the need to proactively inspect risk factors in the domestic financial system, and to appropriately enforce stabilization steps, while mobilizing resources to avoid a credit crunch.

Kim, however, advised against excessive anxiety, citing sound fundamentals of the domestic economy, and the much-stabilized financial system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >