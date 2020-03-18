Hyundai Motor Shuts Down US Plant after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor has shut down operations at its auto factory in the U.S. state of Alabama after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.The carmaker suspended operations at the plant on Wednesday. A Hyundai official said the company will decide when to restart after talks with U.S. health officials.Kia Motors, a Hyundai affiliate, has a factory in the nearby state of Georgia.Meanwhile, Hyundai's European factory in the Czech Republic is operating normally, but there is uncertainty as to how long that can last with travel restrictions expected to cause delays in delivering parts.Major auto manufacturers around the world, including Ford, GM, Volkswagen and BMW and Daimler, are shutting down operations and plants in Europe and the United States in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.