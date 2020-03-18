Satellite Party Leaders Resign En Masse in Confrontation with UFP

Photo : YONHAP News

Leading members of the main opposition United Future Party's(UFP) satellite party have resigned en masse following a confrontation over proportional nominees for the upcoming general elections.Cho Hoon-hyun, Secretary General of the Future Korea Party(FKP), announced at press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday that four Supreme Council members were stepping down. Earlier in the day, party chief Han Sun-kyo gave his resignation, criticizing the leaders of the UFP for blocking his reform plans.The FKP was created in February as a satellite offshoot of the main conservative party in an attempt to draw votes that would otherwise go to rival parties, including the ruling Democratic Party, during the general elections.However the two sides clashed after the FKP leadership threw aside many of the nominees recommended by the UFP and came up with its own list of candidates.FKP Secretary General Cho apologized to party members and the public for failing to push for "nominations that meet the people's eye level." He said those elected to the satellite party’s leadership will take care of the nomination issues.