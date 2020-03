Photo : YONHAP News

The satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has appointed three female members as spokespersons for its preparation committee for the upcoming general elections.The Future Korea Party(FKP) on Tuesday named Kim Ye-ji, a visually-impaired pianist, Cho Soo-jin, a former editorial writer for the Donga Ilbo, and Heo Eun-a, the head of the Korea Image Strategy Institute, to join the team.In an interview with Yonhap News, an official of the FKP noted Kim’s significance as the country’s first blind spokeswoman for a political party. Kim earned the 11th-highest spot among 40 people who were chosen as the party’s proportional representation candidates for the April 15 elections.