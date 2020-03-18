G20 Leaders to Hold Special Summit via Video Conference Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the Group of 20(G20) major economies will hold on Thursday a special summit via video conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.The G20 leaders are set to focus on ways to block the spread of the infectious disease. Attention is being drawn to whether South Korea’s quarantine experience will come up in that process.The leaders are likely to seek ways to boost cooperation on overcoming the economic fallout from the pandemic based on results of a meeting held earlier on Monday of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.At that meeting participants agreed to develop an action plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and closely monitor the pandemic's impact on global markets and economic conditions.During Thursday’s meeting, Moon is likely to propose ways to guarantee entrepreneurs’ activities within the scope of not disrupting quarantine efforts.Moon is expected to present the idea of allowing business people who have government-issued documents proving they are of good health to enter countries as part of efforts to minimize blows by the pandemic on the global economy.