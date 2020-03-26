Number of People Entering, Leaving S. Korea Halved Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The number of people entering and leaving South Korea halved last month, due to the novel coronavirus.
According to the latest data by the Korea Immigration Service on Friday, three-point-84 million people came to or left the country in February, down 50-point-nine percent from January and 49-point-four percent from the same month last year.
Out of one-point-82 million people who left the country, one-point-05 million were South Koreans. The number was down 58-point-one percent from the previous month and 59-point-nine percent from a year earlier.
Out of two-point-02 million who entered the country, 719-thousand were foreigners, down 45-point-five percent from January and 42-point-two percent from February 2019.
The number of foreigners staying in the country long-term, which surpassed two-point-five million for the first time in December, fell six-point-four percent in February from a month earlier.