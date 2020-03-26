Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Poll: Fmr. PM Lee Nak-yon Leading Potential Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Write: 2020-03-31 12:47:58Update: 2020-03-31 13:40:40

Poll: Fmr. PM Lee Nak-yon Leading Potential Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Former prime minister and ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) coronavirus response committee chief Lee Nak-yon and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn are the leading potential contenders for the 2022 presidential race.

Pollster Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-531 eligible voters between March 23 to 27 showed that 29-point-seven percent of respondents support Lee, down point-four percentage points from a month earlier.

Lee, who led the polls involving 12 potential candidates, has kept the top spot for ten consecutive months.

Support for Hwang, who will compete against Lee for a parliamentary seat representing Seoul's Jongno district in next month's general elections, came to 19-point-four percent, down one-point-one percentage point.

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who pledged coronavirus-related income for all provincial residents, secured 13-point-six percent of support. Meanwhile, the minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who volunteered in the virus-stricken city of Daegu, had support of five-point-five percent.

The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >