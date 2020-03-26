Poll: Fmr. PM Lee Nak-yon Leading Potential Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Former prime minister and ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) coronavirus response committee chief Lee Nak-yon and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn are the leading potential contenders for the 2022 presidential race.Pollster Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-531 eligible voters between March 23 to 27 showed that 29-point-seven percent of respondents support Lee, down point-four percentage points from a month earlier.Lee, who led the polls involving 12 potential candidates, has kept the top spot for ten consecutive months.Support for Hwang, who will compete against Lee for a parliamentary seat representing Seoul's Jongno district in next month's general elections, came to 19-point-four percent, down one-point-one percentage point.Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who pledged coronavirus-related income for all provincial residents, secured 13-point-six percent of support. Meanwhile, the minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who volunteered in the virus-stricken city of Daegu, had support of five-point-five percent.The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.