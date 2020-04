Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean workers with U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) are set to be placed on furlough from Wednesday as South Korea and the U.S. have yet to adopt a deal on sharing defense costs.The unprecedented move is set to take place as USFK notified last thousands of South Korean base workers last week that they will be subject to the mandatory unpaid leave, attributing the “unfortunate” notification to the absence of a new Special Measures Agreement(SMA).The South Korean government is set to announce its stance on the matter on Tuesday.Seoul and Washington are said to be continuously making contact on the issue, but there have yet to be any signs the U.S. will withdraw its furlough plan.