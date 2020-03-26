Justice Minister Vows to Reveal Those Responsible for Telegram Sexual Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has vowed to reveal the identities of all those found to have played a significant role in the alleged sexual exploitation of minors via Telegram messenger chat groups.Speaking on a KBS radio program on Wednesday, Choo said revealing the identity of criminals is permitted under the special law on sexual violence if it serves public interest.She warned that those involved in the so-called Baksabang and "Nth Room" case will face the heaviest prison term allowed and urged them to turn themselves in and help root out sexual crimes.Around two million people have signed an online petition calling for the public disclosure of people who joined the illicit chat groups in question.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong also vowed last week to meet public demands by taking stern measures against those responsible, including casual members of the illicit chat groups.According to police, the main operator, 25-year-old Cho Joo-bin, blackmailed and forced some 70 women, including 16 minors, to be filmed while they were assaulted and then distributed the videos on Telegram. He was arrested late last month and police revealed his information to the public, given the gravity of the alleged crimes.