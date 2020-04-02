Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Write: 2020-04-08 09:37:50Update: 2020-04-08 11:03:02

Reuters: N. Korea Still Claims No COVID-19 Cases in Report to WHO

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has repeated its claim that the country has no single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, North Korea's Health Ministry repeated the claim in its "weekly updates" to the World Health Organization(WHO). The WHO reportedly said that North Korea had the capacity to test for coronaviruses in its national reference laboratory in the capital Pyongyang.

Quoting the North's report, Edwin Salvador, the WHO Representative to North Korea, reportedly said that as of April 2, 709 people, including eleven foreigners, had been tested for COVID-19 and there is no report of a positive case. 

The WHO official added that there are 509 people in quarantine, including two foreigners. 

He said since December 31, about 28-thousand-800 people have been released from quarantine, which include 380 foreigners.
