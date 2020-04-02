130 Seats Estimated to be Minimum for Democratic Party, Most for Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The crucial general election is just a week away. Latest estimates by political camps show that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) projects to win in more than 130 constituencies nationwide, while the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) estimates it will claim victory in between 110 and 130 districts.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: With the general elections just a week away, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has projected it will win in more than 130 constituencies nationwide, while the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) estimates seizing victory in between 110 and 130 districts.This is based on projections shared by top lawmakers from the rival camps on Wednesday and excludes proportional representation seats.At the onset of official campaign activities, the DP had set a goal of a minimum of 130 seats compared to the 124 to 130 seats by the UFP.The latest projection shows that the ruling camp anticipates better election results than initially forecast. On the other hand, the UFP is thinking it may fall short.The DP assessed that it has maintained support in Seoul and surrounding areas while seeing its approval ratings climb in Gangwon Province as well as in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, which are considered traditional opposition strongholds.According to estimates by the parties' municipal and provincial leaderships, out of 121 seats up for grabs in the Seoul metropolitan area, the DP has a strong chance of winning 85 seats and the UFP 26.Meanwhile, the minor Minsaeng Party projected it would secure seats in six electoral districts in the Jeolla Provinces, while the Justice Party forecast it would win at least one seat in Gyeonggi Province by its chair Sim Sang-jeung.Democratic Party Chair Lee Hae-chan said there are many closely contested regions, so they can’t let their guard down. This message was echoed by UFP campaign chief Lee Jin-bok who said they have to keep up the strong campaigning to woo undecided voters.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.