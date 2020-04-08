Top Diplomats of MIKTA Vow to Jointly Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats of South Korea and its four middle-power partners affirmed their commitment to working in "full solidarity" and mobilizing "all available policy tools" to tackle COVID-19 and minimize its fallout.In a joint statement on Thursday, the foreign ministers from Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia, better known as MIKTA, said they would work to "minimize the economic and social damage, restore global growth, maintain market stability and strengthen resilience."They vowed to coordinate responses while avoiding "unnecessary" interference with international traffic and trade, and facilitate the movement of people and goods for humanitarian, scientific and essential business activities without undermining quarantine efforts.The ministers also agreed to continue to cooperate in the early development of treatments and vaccines against the virus and help improve the medical systems of vulnerable nations.The pledges were made into the statement upon current chair South Korea's proposal.MIKTA was launched in 2013 as a platform for the five countries to enhance their coordinated contributions to the international community.