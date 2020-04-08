Kuwait Grants Entry Ban Exemptions for S. Korean Business People

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 100 employees of 25 South Korean companies arrived in Kuwait on Saturday as the Middle East country granted entry ban exemptions.It is the first time that Kuwait has allowed such exemptions to the entry restrictions it has enforced since February to block any inflow of COVID-19 from overseas.A special Kuwait Airways flight arrived at Kuwait City International Airport on Saturday evening, carrying 106 people, including workers of Hyundai Engineering and Construction.South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Hong Young-ki told Yonhap News on Sunday that South Korea was considered a high-risk country just a month ago. However, the global recognition of the country's successful quarantine measures led to changes in the Kuwaiti government's attitude to South Korea and the exceptional entry ban exemptions.The diplomat said that his embassy and the South Korean companies closely cooperated to secure the exemptions.