Photo : YONHAP News

Former judge-turned-politician Lee Su-jin of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) defeated the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) Na Kyung-won in the general election for Seoul's Dongjak-B district, winning 52-point-one percent of votes.Following her election victory on Wednesday, Lee vowed to devote herself towards eradicating old politics and innovating the National Assembly through political reform.The parliamentarian-elect said she will utilize her 19 years of experience in the judiciary to devise laws that prioritize public interests.The race in Dongjak-B district had drawn much attention as Lee, a political rookie, had challenged Na, also a former judge and a four-term veteran, who served as the conservative party's floor leader last year.