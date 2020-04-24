Nearly 300 People Have Violated Quarantine, None Wearing Wristband Monitors Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 300 people have so far violated self-quarantine in South Korea, but none have been forced yet to wear mobile app-linked wristbands monitored by the government.At a press briefing Tuesday, the pan-government countermeasures and safety headquarters said as of 6:00 p.m. the previous day, 292 people have left the location of their quarantine.There were 39-thousand-740 people in self-isolation as of Monday, 37-thousand-818 of whom are overseas travelers.South Korea this week began requiring those who leave their quarantine location or fail to stay in contact with authorities to agree to wear wristband monitors, or be isolated at a state facility.Authorities will be notified if and when the band-wearers break quarantine or damage their bands.