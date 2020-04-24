Gov't to Announce Quarantine Plans for Undocumented Immigrants, Homeless

Photo : YONHAP News

Later this week, the government plans to announce ways to manage undocumented immigrants and homeless people who have been cited as blind spots in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said Tuesday that the government is discussing measures for such groups, which require more meticulous quarantine efforts.Yoon noted that though the rate of infection is stabilizing, the coronavirus could occur in large groups or sporadically on a smaller scale given its nature.As a result, the government has assessed that the best way to contain the spread of the disease is to detect spreaders through aggressive testing.Yoon also mentioned controversy over some foreign workers failing to stay in their designated quarantine facilities upon entering the country, saying the related agencies will draft ways to address this after determining how many have left and how local governments are handling such cases.