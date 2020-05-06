COVID-19 Cases Linked to Itaewon Clubs Rise to 86

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 80 novel coronavirus infections have been linked to a cluster in Seoul's Itaewon area as of noon Monday.The central disaster countermeasures headquarters confirmed 14 more cases related to a number of clubs in Itaewon, raising the total to 86.Seoul residents account for the majority at 51 followed by 21 in Gyeonggi Province and seven in Incheon, with other cases also confirmed in Busan and Jeju Island.According to authorities, 63 of the 86 patients were directly exposed to the virus as they visited the Itaewon clubs in question, while the other 23 contracted the virus from family, colleagues or acquaintances.No tertiary transmissions have been reported.Authorities are urging people who visited entertainment establishments in the Itaewon area between April 24 and May 6 to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms.Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week is critical in blocking the spread of secondary and tertiary transmissions into local communities.Jeong reiterated calls for those who visited Itaewon to get tested for the coronavirus as soon as possible. She also promised efforts to reduce inconveniences and prejudice against those who get tested and vowed to thoroughly protect their personal information.