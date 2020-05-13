Menu Content

Seoul Mayor Reassures Guarantee of Anonymity for COVID-19 Tests

Write: 2020-05-14 11:50:15Update: 2020-05-14 11:59:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul mayor says his city’s guarantee of anonymity has led to a surge of coronavirus diagnostic tests, pledging again to protect the identities of those who have been tested.

Amid rising concerns of cluster infections related to Seoul’s nightlife Itaewon district, Mayor Park on Thursday addressed the issue during a TBS radio show.

While noting the number of COVID-19 tests related to the cluster rose to 24-thousand-82, Park again assured that the personal information of those tested will only be used for quarantine purposes. 

The daily number of tests being administered has increased eight-fold since the push for anonymous testing.

The remarks came amid worries that those who visited nightclubs in the area during the recent long holidays might shy away from getting tested in fear of stigmatization.
