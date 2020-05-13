Health Minister: War Against COVID-19 Can Be Won If Quarantine Rules Are Followed

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo says he is confident South Korea will win the long battle against COVID-19 if people thoroughly follow quarantine guidelines and promptly report to authorities when they suspect infection.Speaking at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Sejong Friday, Park said the number of people being treated for the coronavirus has slipped below one-thousand. He said this means that the nation’s system on handling COVID-19 has entered a phase where treatment is being carried out more stably.During Friday’s meeting, participants discussed ways to keep facilities that are at high risk of seeing cluster infections safe, including geriatric hospitals, mental hospitals and nursing homes.The meeting also touched on how to safely proceed with exams for selecting grade five public servants and the first round of tests to select diplomats which are set to be held on Saturday.Meanwhile, Park expressed gratitude to all of the nation’s teachers who are working hard on online lessons as Friday marked Teacher’s Day in South Korea.