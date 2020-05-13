17 New Itaewon-linked COVID-19 Infections Reported, Total Stands at 148

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported an additional 17 COVID-19 infections linked to the Itaewon club district in Seoul, raising the total to 148.At a press briefing, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, there were 27 new cases, 17 of which involved people who had visited Itaewon or had contact with someone who did.Raising concerns over secondary and tertiary infections nationwide, Kim urged people to get tested and cooperate with authorities' epidemiological surveys.As for two students who attended church services after contracting the virus from a private institute instructor in Incheon, Kim said all but five members of the congregation tested negative. The five are still waiting for their results.The vice minister highlighted that active quarantine measures by the church, including routine disinfection, temperature checks, masks and online services, prevented further spread of the virus.