Prime Minister: Silent Spread of COVID-19 among Young Adults Must be Contained

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun stressed the need to contain the silent spread of COVID-19 among young adults with regard to the cluster of infections related to Itaewon clubs.He made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, citing that people in their 20s accounted for 40 percent of new infections over the past three weeks.Chung urged people whose work requires them to come in contact with others, including teachers and religious figures, to serve as examples in observing quarantine guidelines. He said such people have a significant impact on the safety of communities.With Wednesday marking the second phase in school openings, Chung instructed schools, education offices, local governments, firefighters, police and quarantine authorities to work closely together to respond to any contingencies.He also issued orders for additional quarantine guidelines to be devised for water parks and other leisure facilities that draw large crowds during the summer season.