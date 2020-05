Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in June, anyone wishing to purchase protective face masks in South Korea will be able to do so any day of the week.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Friday that restrictions under the public distribution system introduced in March, which allowed the purchase of three masks per week on a designated day, will be eased.The decision comes as the supply of masks in the country has stabilized thanks to increased daily production of over 14 million sets. Identification checks, however, will continue to prevent mask hoarding.Students under the age of 18, including kindergarteners, will be able to buy up to five masks per week, in line with school reopenings this month.Ahead of the summer season, the ministry will expand support for the production of relatively lighter surgical masks, as well as a new type of everyday use mask designed to protect against droplets.