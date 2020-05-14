Busan Chosen to Host 2022 International Marine Debris Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Busan has been chosen to host the International Marine Debris Conference(IMDC) in 2022.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Friday declared the South Korean port city as the host of the seventh edition of the international event.Organized jointly by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) and the United Nations Environment Program(UNEP), the IMDC has only been held in the United States. The previous host city was San Diego in 2018.Some other Korean cities including Gangneung and Boryeong also vied for hosting rights after the U.S. agency proposed last year that the gathering be held in South Korea.Busan’s experience in hosting international events, related infrastructure and policies were said to have been highly assessed by an evaluation panel.Some 700 experts from 50 countries are expected to attend the International Marine Debris Conference slated to be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in September 2022.