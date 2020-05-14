California Nat'l Guard Deploys Forces to LA's Koreatown amid Escalating Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

The California National Guard has deployed forces to Koreatown in Los Angeles as protests escalate across the U.S. over the death of African-American George Floyd.According to the South Korean Consulate General in L.A. and the Korean community there on Monday, the California National Guard decided to send troops to Koreatown to maintain public order and prevent looting.The consulate general said some 30 national guard soldiers were deployed to roughly four areas in Koreatown from 3:30 p.m. Monday. The soldiers were also spotted patrolling in military vehicles through the neighborhood, which suffered during a series of riots and civil disturbances back in April and May of 1992.An official at the consulate general told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the deployment of the National Guard in cooperation with the city amid rising tensions in Koreatown is a big achievement.According to the consulate general, L.A. Chief of Police Michael Moore said Koreatown will not witness another round of riots like those in 1992.