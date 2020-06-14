Menu Content

S. Korea Expresses Deep Regret Over N. Korea's Planned Troop Redeployment

Write: 2020-06-17 12:50:53Update: 2020-06-17 13:15:55

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday expressed deep regret over North Korea's plan to redeploy its military to the Mount Geumgang tourism zone and joint Gaeseong Industrial Complex.

Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho stressed that the two Koreas had agreed to normalize operations at both areas after the Pyongyang summit in 2018 and that Seoul had exerted efforts to establish the right conditions.

Accusing the North of infringing on South Korean property rights, the vice minister warned that Pyongyang would face responsibility accordingly.

He also urged Pyongyang to refrain from actions that would worsen the situation.

In an apparent move to abandon the 2018 tension-easing deal, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army(KPA) said it will send troops to Mount Geumgang and Gaeseong and restore guard posts previously removed from the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).
