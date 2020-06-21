US Representatives Introduce Resolution Marking 70th Anniversary of Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. representatives have introduced a resolution commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the strong U.S.-South Korea alliance.The resolution was introduced on Monday by House Rep. Ami Bera of the Democratic Party and Ted Yoho of the Republican Party. Bera is Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation and Yoho is a ranking member of the subcommittee.The bipartisan resolution said that in the 70 years since the outbreak of the Korean conflict, the United States-Korea alliance has transformed itself from a security relationship into a comprehensive global partnership.It said South Korea is considered one of the greatest success stories in the post-World War Two era and constitutes as one of the linchpins of U.S. foreign policy in Northeast Asia.The resolution also said it is in the national interest of the U.S. to maintain its forward deployed presence in South Korea through U.S. Forces Korea.Two U.S. senators, Cory Garner and Ed Markey, introduced a similar resolution earlier this month.