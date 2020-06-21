N. Korea Criticizes S. Korea for Saying Anti-Seoul Leaflets Would Violate Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea criticized the South Korean government and ruling party for saying Pyongyang's planned delivery of anti-Seoul leaflets across the border would be a violation of a 2018 summit agreement.The North's ruling party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Tuesday that the South Korean position amounts to "brazen-faced rash behavior."Earlier, South Korea's Unification Ministry said the leaflet activity would be a violation of the Panmunjeom Declaration from April 2018, while the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said the North would lose both justification and benefits.The paper accused Seoul of violating the agreement first by engaging in war games and neglecting defector-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.It reaffirmed Pyongyang's plans, saying the regime wouldn't be bound by any agreement or principle.