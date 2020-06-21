N. Korea's Weather Agency Seeking Best Time, Spot to Send Anti-Seoul Leaflets

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is said to be studying the wind direction in a bid to find the most appropriate time and place to send anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets across the border.According to the North’s state-run government newspaper Minju Joson on Tuesday, the deputy head of the North’s weather agency, Song Chol-man, checked out the geographical features of regions near the border to determine the best spot and time to launch the leaflets. The paper added that the weather agency is monitoring wind direction in real-time.The report added that the agency has been swarmed with calls related to the leaflets, including whether they could reach South Korea’s presidential office if sent from where the inter-Korean liaison office once stood.The report comes as the North has threatened to send propaganda leaflets over the border after severing all inter-Korean communication lines and blowing up the liaison office.