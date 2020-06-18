Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Slips Below 50%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped below 50 percent for the first time in 15 weeks amid soaring housing prices and employment woes.According to Realmeter’s survey of one-thousand-507 adults nationwide released on Thursday, 49-point-four percent said the president is doing a good job. It’s the first time Moon’s approval rating slipped below 50 percent since the third week of March.Realmeter assessed that the rating, which had hovered around 60 percent, began to slip from the third week of June. That’s the week the government unveiled a new set of strict real estate measures. It’s also the week controversy heated up over the Incheon International Airport Corporation’s decision to turn some 19-hundred irregular workers into regular staff.The survey found that Moon’s approval rating saw the sharpest drop of more than seven percentage points among respondents in their 30s who are most sensitive about purchasing homes. The rating also witnessed a drop of nearly four percentage points among 20-somethings who are most involved in seeking jobs.Commissioned by TBS, the survey, conducted between Monday and Wednesday, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.