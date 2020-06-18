Triathlon Association Reviews Disciplinary Measures for Alleged Abusers of Late Triathlete

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Triathlon Association has launched disciplinary reviews against the head coach and two teammates of Choi Suk-hyeon, a triathlete who took her own life last month after reportedly enduring years of abuse from them.Six members of the association’s fairness committee declared the launch of a review process on Monday, including the examination of related documents submitted by the association and accounts from the accused.Among the evidence submitted to the committee were testimonies from six additional victims and witnesses.Under the rules, the accused can face a maximum punishment of expulsion from the local triathlon community should they be found guilty.Meanwhile, Kim Gyu-bong, the head coach of the semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall, and two senior teammates of the late athlete appeared before a parliamentary committee on Monday and denied the charges made against them.