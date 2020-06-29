Menu Content

Biegun Issues Rare Criticism against His Former N. Korean Counterpart

Write: 2020-07-08 19:13:42Update: 2020-07-08 19:14:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. nuclear envoy criticized his former North Korean counterpart as he is visiting South Korea to rekindle stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang. 

In a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said he does not take directions from North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, apparently taking a swipe at Choe’s alleged bid to dictate the terms of negotiations. 

Biegun made a similar criticism against former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, who in a recent memoir criticized the Trump administration’s attempt to resolve North Korean issues through dialogue. 

The deputy secretary said both Choe and Bolton are trapped inside an old way of thinking and focused on the negative and the impossible rather than creatively thinking of what is possible. 

The assessments were disclosed after Biegun’s talks with South Korean nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon in Seoul earlier in the day, during which they agreed to work continuously to bring the North back to the negotiating table over its nuclear programs. 

Also reiterating Washington’ stance that it is ready to talk with the North any time, Biegun said talks could resume when his counterpart is appointed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
