22 Schools to Adopt Traditional Korean Style Uniforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 20 middle and high schools will adopt uniforms designed after traditional Korean clothing, called “hanbok,” starting as early as late 2020.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation announced on Thursday that they have selected 22 schools with a total of four-thousand-129 students to adopt hanbok-inspired uniforms.The Culture Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education last February before launching a campaign to seek schools for the project.In the following months, 50 schools from eleven provinces and cities applied to participate in the campaign and the ministry chose the final schools that would take part.Among the schools, 12 will receive financial aid for the design and production of prototype uniforms.The hanbok-inspired uniform campaign will be open to more schools next year.