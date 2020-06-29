Police Arrest 'Team Doctor' and Suspected Abuser in Triathlete's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the main suspects in the alleged hazing incident that led to the suicide of a young triathlete has been arrested.The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said on Friday that it arrested Ahn Ju-hyeon, who had been called “team doctor” for triathletes affiliated with Gyeongju City Hall. Ahn was arrested at his residence in Daegu.While working as a medical supervisor for the team, the 45-year-old staffer was suspected of physically abusing several athletes on the team, including Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life last month.Ahn is also suspected of providing medical services to the team even though he is not certified as a physician or physical therapist, and of extorting money from athletes in return for treatment.Police are also said to be looking into allegations that he sexually molested some of the female athletes.Earlier this week, the Korea Triathlon Association permanently expelled other key suspects, including the head coach and a teammate of Choi, but took no action against Ahn as he is not a formal association member.The 22-year-old Choi's suicide came after she was allegedly forced to overeat or fast, assaulted and pressured to pay sums of cash.