Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 36 Korean-American associations based in Los Angeles has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump for derogatory comments he reportedly made about South Koreans.In a statement issued on Sunday, the associations, on behalf of the Korean-American community in Los Angeles, expressed disappointment over Trump’s extremely inappropriate and offensive remarks.The statement came after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wrote in a piece for The Washington Post on Thursday that Trump said he doesn't like dealing with President Moon Jae-in and thinks South Koreans are "terrible." According to Logan, Trump made the remarks on February 7 during a private dinner sponsored by the Republican Governors Association.The groups strongly denounced what they called Trump’s below par remarks and urged the president to apologize.