Photo : YONHAP News

Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported on a Russian ship docked in the southeastern port city of Busan.Local quarantine authorities said on Friday that 32 out of 94 crew members on the Russian-flagged fishing vessel that entered North Port on July 8 tested positive for the virus.Six of the 32 infected crew members reportedly displayed symptoms.Quarantine authorities plan to send the confirmed patients to Busan Medical Center for treatment on Friday after consultation with local health authorities.The remaining 62 crew members who tested negative will reportedly be isolated inside the vessel.A South Korean worker, who boarded the ship for maintenance checkups, also tested positive on Thursday. The worker is suspected to have contracted the virus from the Russian crew.