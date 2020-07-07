S. Korea Caught in US Political Slugfest Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The U.S. Democratic Party has accused President Donald Trump of "extorting" South Korea by pressuring the Asian ally to pay more to keep American soldiers stationed on the Korean peninsula. The allegation was written in the Democratic Party's election platform, and marks the opening salvo in the 2020 U.S. presidential race. South Korea now finds itself caught in the middle of the political slugfest.Sam Len reports.Report: The U.S. Democratic Party accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of extorting ally South Korea to cough up more money than ever before to cover the cost of stationing 28-thousand-500 American soldiers on the Korean peninsula.The accusation was included in the party's 2020 Presidential Election Platform which was authorized on Tuesday, and claimed that Trump is trying to "extort" South Korea in order to "dramatically increase their share of alliance costs."That charge is expected to form a major pillar of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign strategy. The Democratic Party plans to hold its national congress in Wisconsin next month to formally declare Biden as its presidential candidate.The Republican Party is expected to hold its national congress in North Carolina next month.South Korea and the U.S. have been struggling to reach a deal on sharing costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops after Trump demanded Seoul to pay one-point-three billion dollars a year, a nearly 50-percent increase.Political analysts say Biden is likely to let working-level officials negotiate a practical solution to the cost-sharing problem, and have the leaders of the two countries sign a final agreement.That would differ from Trump's "top-down" strategy of making the U.S.'s demand known directly to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and then have working-level officials look for a solution.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.