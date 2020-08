Photo : YONHAP News

Most traffic restrictions imposed on parts of the Olympic Expressway have been lifted as water levels of the Han River subsided.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and police, most sections of the expressway that were affected by traffic controls earlier in the day were normalized as of 5:32 p.m.Vehicles, however, still face partial restrictions when entering some sections, including the Yeouido interchanges, while authorities on standby to re-impose traffic restrictions on more sections should water levels of the Han River rise again.Traffic controls on Jamsu Bridge are still underway since they were in place since Sunday afternoon.