Sarang Jeil Church Claims Pastor Was Not Subject to Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

A church in Seoul led by conservative pastor Jun Kwang-hoon has rejected claims by health authorities that Jun was subject to self-quarantine.Jun is accused of participating in a massive demonstration on Saturday although he was ordered by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to place himself under self-quarantine earlier that day. The government and Seoul City said Sunday that they will file a complaint against Jun for allegedly obstructing the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.However, Sarang Jeil Church on Monday held a news conference and claimed that Jun was not instructed to place himself under self-quarantine until 6 p.m. Saturday, when he received the notice and signed it.The church said that Jun was not subject to mandatory self-quarantine and even if he was, he did not violate any rules.The church then asked acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jung-hyup to provide the basis of the city's decision to subject Jun to mandatory self-quarantine, saying that health authorities cannot simply notify people to self-quarantine themselves without any grounds.The church also denied allegations that it actively led fellow members to delay getting tested, claiming that it asked the members to cooperate with health authorities and not to participate in rallies.