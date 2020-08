Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Bavi is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula this week, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Sunday, that the typhoon will reach the waters of about 270 kilometers south of Jeju Island by 4 a.m. Wednesday.The typhoon is forecast to move north along the country's west coast, directly passing Seoul and the surrounding areas on Thursday.Earlier, the weather agency had said the typhoon would move off South Korea on the east coast, near Gangwon Province.As of early Sunday, Typhoon Bivi remains modest in size, but it is expected to become much stronger by the time it reaches South Korea.