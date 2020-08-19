S. Korea Bracing for Impact of Typhoon Bavi

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters is preparing for possible damage by Typhoon Bavi, which is making its way towards the Korean Peninsula.As the country is expected to be directly impacted by the eighth typhoon of the season, the Interior Ministry said on Monday that the nation's crisis level has been raised from the lowest "attention" to "caution.”At a meeting led by Interior Minister Chin Young, officials discussed ways to minimize the damage and maintain the government's emergency recovery support system, especially after the country was battered by recent monsoon downpours.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast that Typhoon Bavi, which formed off the eastern coast of Taiwan, is expected to travel through the western part of Jeju Island on Wednesday afternoon.It is predicted to move nearest to Seoul early Thursday and make landfall in North Korea's Hwanghae Province later that day.The typhoon, at its peak, is forecast to become the third-strongest of the four-level system, with peak gusts of 184 kilometers per hour.