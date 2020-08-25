N. Korean Leader Calls for Prevention Efforts against COVID-19, Typhoon Bavi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly presided over a key party meeting and discussed measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and damage from an approaching typhoon.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim chaired the politburo meeting of the Workers' Party the previous day.The meeting comes as Typhoon Bavi is forecast to affect North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday amid the country's prolonged antivirus campaign.Kim reportedly called for "thorough" measures to prevent casualties by the typhoon and minimize damage to crops, ordering workers to take prevention measures immediately.The KCNA said the meeting also assessed some of the defects in the state’s emergency work to check the virus’ inroads.Citing shortcomings in state emergency anti-epidemic work, Kim reportedly underlined the need to take active measures involving the party and society to complete and maintain the anti-epidemic posture and eliminate defects.