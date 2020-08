Photo : YONHAP News

The government has ordered doctors on a walkout in the greater Seoul area to return to work.Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a briefing on Wednesday that he issued a return-to-work order at 8 a.m. to striking interns, residents and doctors in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.The government plans to conduct an on-site investigation to check if the affected doctors returned to work, beginning with emergency rooms and intensive care units in the capital region.The health minister said that those who refuse to comply with the order will face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 30 million won.