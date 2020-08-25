N. Korean Media Air Special Broadcasts on Approaching Typhoon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has also come under the influence of Typhoon Bavi and the reclusive country's state-run media have been airing broadcasts every hour since Wednesday morning with special reports.Leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday convened an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and ordered officials to minimize typhoon damage.Korean Central Television, which usually starts regular programming in the afternoon, aired a special broadcast from 9 a.m. to relay the typhoon situation and response measures for citizens.North Korea's meteorological agency is also announcing the typhoon's trajectory and wind speed by the hour.Bavi is expected to bring heavy rains to North Korea with over 150 millimeters falling in some areas.Strong winds of 20 meters per second are also forecast in the capital Pyongyang and west coast areas.North Korea suffered severe damage from the recent monsoon with farmlands and homes being inundated, but the regime refused to accept international aid.