Typhoon Maysak Heads North, to Near Busan Thursday

This year's ninth typhoon Maysak is moving north toward the Korean Peninsula.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Saturday that Maysak was moving at a speed of three kilometers per hour over waters some 970 kilometers east-northeast of Manila in the Philippines as of 9 a.m.It is expected to approach Okinawa, Japan late Saturday and pass through waters 300 kilometers south of Jeju Island Wednesday morning before nearing the southern port city Busan on Thursday.Based on the current trajectory, Maysak is likely to affect Seoul and northern Gyeonggi Province.It's currently a medium-strength small-sized typhoon but is forecast to grow in strength and size to become a "very strong" typhoon by Monday morning.Maysak will bring rain to both Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island on Tuesday with downpours to expand nationwide Wednesday and Thursday.